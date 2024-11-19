Chinese PV Industry Brief: JA Solar enters hydrogen business

JA Solar said it has set up JA Hydrogen in Beijing under its subsidiary, JA Solar Investment (China) Co., Ltd., with a registered capital of CNY 100 million. The new company will operate as the group's unit in the hydrogen energy sector. Since 2019, several leading Chinese solar companies, including Sungrow, Longi Green Energy, and Trina Solar, have launched similar hydrogen-focused subsidiaries.

QC Solar said it aims to raise up to CNY 186.15 million through a simplified stock issuance plan for 2024. The funds will support a new bypass protection module project for PV junction boxes, which will have an annual capacity of 247.1 million panels once operational. It said it will use the additional capital to build a production line for PV storage connectors and harnesses, targeting an annual output of 5.91 million units. QC Solar, which is based in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, specializes in PV electrical protection systems, connectors, cables, EV charging solutions, and industrial automation systems.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) said that its subsidiary, CSI PV Tech (Suzhou), has been added to China Huaneng Group’s approved inverter supplier list. Deliveries of CSI’s 320 kW inverters to Huaneng’s projects in Jiangsu province began in November. CSI PV Tech’s inverter range now ranges from 5 kW to 350 kW, with string energy storage inverters between 200 kW and 215 kW, for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications.

Kibing Group said it plans to invest MYR 7.2 billion ($1.62 billion) in a solar glass factory in Kimanis, Malaysia. The project includes two key agreements with state-linked enterprises. It has signed a sublease agreement between its subsidiary, SBH Kibing Solar New Energy (M) Sdn Bhd, and Fokasrama Sdn Bhd, which is part of the Sawit Kinabalu Group. It has also reached a heads of agreement with Sabah Energy Corp. Sdn Bhd to supply 45 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas. Upon completion, the plant is set to become one of the largest solar glass manufacturing facilities in Sabah, Malaysia.