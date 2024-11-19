Benin starts building 25 MW PV plant

The government of Benin has announced the start of construction on its 25 MW Forsun PV power plant.

It said in a statement that the new plant at the Illoulofin Solar Power Station will expand the site’s total capacity from 50 MW to 75 MW across three arrays.

“The Forsun project is the result of fruitful cooperation with the French Development Agency (AFD) and the European Union, which are contributing alongside the Beninese government for a total investment of nearly XOF 16 billion ($25.8 million),” the statement said. “This infrastructure, located in Illoulofin, commune of Pobè in the Plateau department, enriches Benin's energy mix with clean and renewable energy, in line with sustainable development goals.”

Defisol, which is Illoulofin’s first 25 MW project, was completed in 2022. Toyota Tsusho is currently building the second 25 MW plant, TTC. It is due to go online soon.

“Increasing the capacity of the Illoulofin site to 75 MWp will be enough to provide electricity to thousands of homes,” said the government. “With these projects and achievements, Benin continues to chart its path towards sustainable energy independence, combining innovation, economic development, and environmental preservation. The power plants at the Illoulofin site embody this ambition and promise to mark the country's energy history.”