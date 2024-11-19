The Hydrogen Stream: EU offers financial support for renewable H2 auction

The European Commission, Austria, Lithuania, and Spain have announced new financial support for developing renewable hydrogen. The three member states will participate in the “auctions-as-a-service” scheme as part of the second European Hydrogen Bank auction, launched on Dec. 3. “In addition to the €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in EU funding from the Innovation Fund, the three EU member states will deploy over €700 million in national funds to support renewable hydrogen production projects located in their countries,” said the European executive body. “The total funding mobilized by the renewable hydrogen auction will therefore be around €2 billion.”

Uniper has selected Electric Hydrogen as its exclusive partner to design a 200 MW PEM electrolyzer plant for the Green Wilhelmshaven project in Northern Germany. Electric Hydrogen, which began preliminary front-end engineering design work for the project in October 2024, explained that the production plant will work together with the nearby hydrogen import terminal. “Electric Hydrogen’s low-cost 100 MW electrolyzer plants are available for deployment in the European Union in 2026,” said the US company.

Sunfire will deliver 50 MW of electrolyzer capacity to Ren-Gas's e-methane plant in Tampere, Finland. The German company said the equipment delivery will consist of five 10 MW pressurized alkaline electrolysis modules. Ren-Ga plans to start building in 2025 and expects commercial operation in 2027.

Hystar, together with partners ABB, Equinor, Gassco, and Yara Clean Ammonia, has officially opened the HyPilot project, an in-field demonstration of 1 MW containerized PEM electrolyzer at the Kårstø Gas Processing Plant in Rogaland, Norway. Hystar recently secured a €26 million grant from the EU Innovation Fund so it can implement its automated GW factory, with an annual capacity of 1.5 GW when the factory goes into operation in 2027. The annual production capacity could scale to 4.5 GW by 2031, said the partners.

Flexens has published a report with Lhyfe and Stockholm University on the “BOxHy” project, setting the stage for a six-year offshore oxygen injection pilot that is expected to launch in a few months. Lhyfe said in an emailed note that the “partners also welcome the growing interest of scientists, industry, and institutions in the important problem of ocean “suffocation” (deoxygenation) and the option of reoxygenation.”

Syensqo has launched a fluoro-ionomer produced with its proprietary new non-fluorosurfactant (NFS) technology. “The new grade is commercially available worldwide and is intended for use in select hydrogen-related applications,” said the Belgian materials producer. In 2022, it announced plans to manufacture nearly 100% of fluoropolymers without fluorosurfactants by 2026.