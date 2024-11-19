The MENA region – the next hot market for energy storage!

From ESS News
The MENA region is starting to witness a drastic increase in large-scale battery energy storage systems (“BESS”) projects, accompanying a soaring penetration of renewable energy. This has happened at a pace, which seems to have surprised many market analysts.
In the past, forecasts for the MENA region showed a few GWh for the coming years at best. Usually, the region was not even split into individual countries, but combined into a broad “other” bucket.
However, if you add up the numbers for Saudi Arabia (KSA) alone, we end up at 13 GWh of grid-scale BESS operational or in construction already today. And if we add recent tenders, this will lead to a whopping 33.5 GWh of BESS capacity by 2026. This would make KSA the third biggest global BESS market after the USA and China.
