Zendure releases pre-sized home solar, energy storage kit

From pv magazine USA

Zendure announced it has launched its SolarFlow Kit for customers in North America. SolarFlow Kit is a “plug-and-play” residential solar solution that debuted in the European market in 2023.

The kit includes a rigid 1640 W solar panel comprised of four solar modules, a power controller called the Hub 2000 and dual maximum power point trackers (MPPT) rated up to 1,800 W. The SolarFlow Kit also includes two AB2000S batteries with expandable storage, a microinverter with up to 1,200 W output and a smart meter current transformer.

Zendure said its product can be installed without the need for permits or grid connections, allowing homeowners to set it up independently.

The AB2000S battery has a storage capacity of 1,920 Wh and can be expanded up to 7,680 Wh with additional batteries. Its safety features include aerosol fire suppression, a battery management system for optimized performance, and a self-heating function to prevent battery degradation in sub-zero temperatures.

The system is designed to address high electricity costs. The company said its system can offset up to 3,500 kWh per year, leading to up to $1,260 in annual savings. The SolarFlow Kit retails directly through Zendure and on Amazon, with pricing starting at $3,932.

Zendure has corporate centers in Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. The company was founded in 2017.