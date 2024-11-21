Trina Solar claims record-breaking efficiency of 26.58% for TOPCon solar cell

Trina Solar says it has achieved a record efficiency of 26.58% for a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell. The Chinese manufacturer says Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) has independently verified the result.

Trina Solar has achieving a power conversion efficiency of 26.58% for its large-area industrial TOPCon solar cell. Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH CalTeC) has independently verified the result, according to the Chinese PV module manufacturer.

“This marks the first time that n-type TOPCon cell efficiency has surpassed 26%, and the speed of this advancement is remarkable,” said Trina Solar CEO Gao Jifan. “Trina Solar will continue to intensify its R&D efforts in TOPCon cells and modules, further enhancing its overall competitiveness. At the same time, we will strengthen intellectual property protections to ensure these cutting-edge technologies remain firmly in our hands.”

Trina Solar’s head of global product strategy, Zhang Yingbin, said in  a recent interview with pv magazine that the company aims to reach an efficiency of more than 26% in TOPCon cells by 2027.

The advancement comes from refining 210 mm × 182 mm phosphorus-doped n-type silicon wafers and using proprietary quantum tunneling passivated contact technology.

Trina Solar said it optimized recombination current density, optical trapping, and ultrafine line printing to enhance performance.

In the past, it has set records with 24.58% efficient i-TOPCon cells in 2019, a 25.5% efficient 210 mm cell in 2022, verified by the China National Institute of Metrology, and a record 740.6W output module, certified by TÜV SÜD, in April 2024.

