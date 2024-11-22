The renewable energy sector should provide more diverse and rewarding job opportunities for women. According to IRENA, the number of jobs in the energy sector will be 139 million, of which 38.2 million are in the renewable energy sector and 74.2 million are in other energy transition-related sectors by 2030. Therefore, with the growing focus on energy transition and decarbonization, as well as addressing climate change, women can play a significant role in the transition to a more sustainable energy future and contribute to the growth and success of the renewable energy industry.

While barriers still exist, stakeholders are beginning to promote sustainable development and advance gender equality. Key measures include encouraging STEM education for girls, offering scholarships, supporting women in leadership, implementing mentorship programs, and fostering an inclusive workplace culture. It is essential to ensure diversity in leadership, equitable access to resources and opportunities, and implement policies that support equity and inclusion to enhance women's participation in the sector. Progress is slow due to historical inequities, resistance to change from some stakeholders, and organizational cultures that are challenging to shift.

Company culture is critical in women's professional progress as they face significant challenges in establishing themselves. Many organizations, especially Nordic companies, have created inclusive environments that support women's career development through hiring, training, mentorship, and promotion. This focus is essential for a successful energy transition. However, barriers remain, including unconscious bias, discrimination, and limited access to mentorship and networking. I have faced these issues, especially in male-dominated environments.

Assertive women often face different perceptions in the workplace, and I have personally experienced the need to prove my capabilities to be taken seriously. I have experience in various leadership roles in project and export finance within the infrastructure and energy sectors. I started at a major Austrian construction company, then moved to General Electric in the U.S., where I led the Women's Network for the DACH region for four years. Afterwards, I worked with a Chinese PV developer and a Norwegian battery startup and transitioned to the financial sector. These experiences have improved my adaptability, resilience, and cultural awareness in navigating challenges as I focused on demonstrating my expertise and building networks with both male allies and female role models who have supported my growth. By continuously developing my skills, I've built credibility and confidence. In my current role, I prioritize open communication and inclusivity while challenging biases.

The renewable energy sector is rapidly transforming, with clean energy jobs now exceeding those in fossil fuels, as reported by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The solar photovoltaic (PV) segment is the largest, employing about 4 million of the 9 million total workers. This shift requires innovative solutions and diverse talent. Renewables play a key role in fighting climate change, driven by technologies like hydrogen and carbon capture. The demand highlights the need for diverse workplaces.

Despite women being the largest untapped resource in renewable energy, the solar sector has improved significantly. Since transitioning from wind to solar in 2018, I've witnessed technological advancements and increased diversity, with women taking on technical, commercial, legal, and leadership roles. Women can take advantage of several opportunities, for example, education and training to help women gain the necessary skills and knowledge, building a strong network within the industry to open up opportunities for mentorship, collaboration and career advancement, and entrepreneurship where they can start their consultancy firms, getting involved in advocacy work to leverage their voices and advocate for renewable energy policies.

Many financial institutions are also working to enhance gender diversity and inclusivity. At Kommunalkredit, where I currently work with over 400 employees, we embrace a diverse culture with staff from 27 nationalities and 45% of leadership roles held by women. The financial sector is crucial in facilitating the energy transition by funding new technologies, and I am excited to be part of this transformation while inspiring young female talent to join the field.

To younger professionals considering the energy sector, I encourage you to go for it. Your presence is vital in inspiring future generations of women and fostering diversity. Embrace the evolving landscape of renewable energy, where your fresh perspectives can drive positive change. Focus on continuous learning, build strong networks, and remain resilient in challenges. Most importantly, stay passionate—your enthusiasm can significantly impact the transition to a clean energy future.

Amila is working as a Senior Originator at Kommunalkredit in Vienna, a specialized bank providing project financing for energy transition and infrastructure projects in Europe. Originally from Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, she lived in Tokyo Japan in her childhood, before moving to Vienna where she has been for the last 30 years. She has over 20 years of work experience, in various leadership roles in structured, project and export finance in the infrastructure and energy industry globally. Her multicultural background and her professional experiences in mid-to large-scale companies from Austria, USA, China, and Nordics enhanced her ability to navigate diverse environments and communicate across cultures. Amila is also a sport (running, biking, triathlons, Crossfit, kitesurfing and snowboarding) and nature enthusiast.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.