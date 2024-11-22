Chinese PV Industry Brief: January-October solar additions hit 181.3 GW

China’s NEA said its latest statistics show that developers installed 20.42 GW of new PV capacity in October, bringing total solar installations for the year to 181.3 GW as of the end of the month. The nation’s total installed power generation capacity rose 14.5% year on year to 3.19 TW. Solar accounted for 790 GW of the total, up 48% year on year. Wind capacity also expanded, climbing 20.3% to 490 GW.

China Energy Engineering Corp. (CEEC) signed three agreements during COP29 in Baku to advance its overseas solar projects. CEEC’s investment subsidiary will partner with Samruk Energy to develop a 300 MW (AC) solar plant in Turkestan, Kazakhstan, including a 90 MW/360 MWh storage system, with construction scheduled for late 2025. CEEC also signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) agreement with Masdar for Georgia’s 131 MW Rustavi solar project, starting in March 2025. In addition, it agreed to build the 160 MW (AC) Fuzuli solar project in Azerbaijan with State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Socar) and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy.

JinkoSolar said it will supply 1.8 GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules for Abu Dhabi's Al Ajban PV3 solar project, 88 km northeast of Abu Dhabi. The project, developed by EDF Renewables and contracted to a consortium led by China Power Construction Group’s East Survey and Design Institute, will feature JinkoSolar's high-efficiency bifacial TOPCon Tiger Neo modules, selected after rigorous evaluation.

Sineng Electric has signed a supply agreement to provide inverter systems for Saudi Arabia's PIF Phase 4 solar projects, co-invested by ACWA Power, Saudi Public Investment Fund, and Aramco Power. The Haden subproject, contracted by China Energy Engineering Corp. (CEEC), will receive 1 GW of Sineng's 8.8 MW central inverters, while the Al-Khushaybi subproject, managed by Larsen & Toubro, will receive 1.6 GW.

China Huadian Corp.’s renewable energy unit has commissioned 510 MW of solar at three sites in Liangshan, Sichuan. The projects raise Huadian’s managed wind and solar capacity in the region to 1.599 GW, establishing Sichuan’s largest integrated wind and solar base. The facilities are projected to generate 880 GWh per year, meeting the energy needs of more than 400,000 homes.