Startup to build wood solar canopies for collective energy in France

From pv magazine France
French startup BoucL Énergi, a subsidiary of EverWatt, is constructing photovoltaic canopies on a municipal parking lot on Chemin de la Carrierasse in Saint-Quentin-la-Poterie, Gard, in southern France.
The solar carports will support a collective self-consumption initiative that involves the municipality, local businesses, craftsmen, and shops, aiming to enhance sustainable energy use within the community.
“We have just signed the temporary occupation agreement,” BoucL Énergie CEO Jérôme Owczarczak told pv magazine France.
The project is scheduled for completion by the end of the second quarter of 2025, after securing permits and consulting contractors.
The wooden-framed PV canopies, chosen for aesthetics and a lower carbon footprint despite higher costs and maintenance, will include a 961 kW system with 2,200 solar panels and 264 parking spaces.
The installation will feature 14 EV charging stations and generate 1,283 MWh per year, covering the consumption of over 250 homes.
The energy will support municipal buildings, businesses, and artisans within a 10 km radius as part of a collective self-consumption initiative.
“We have already received expressions of interest from the surrounding area, but there is no point in rushing to market,” said Owczarczak. “It is better to wait until the canopies are visible, as they are not scheduled to be put into service until the end of next year.”
BoucL Énergie, the project's financier through recent fundraising, said it expects to offer electricity prices of €100 ($104.8)/MWh to €120/MWh for participants in the planned collective self-consumption operation.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.