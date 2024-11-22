Envision completes testing of world’s largest grid-forming energy storage platform

From ESS News

Envision Energy Storage has announced that its grid-forming (GFM) energy storage demonstration platform in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, successfully passed full-scenario testing conducted by the China Electric Power Research Institute. The platform, featuring the world’s largest single-unit grid-forming energy storage system with a capacity of 5.5 MW/14 MWh, is the first globally to receive certification under this rigorous standard.

The testing included eight major scenarios and evaluated nearly 1,000 performance metrics. The trials validated the platform’s capabilities in voltage and frequency support in weak grids, black start functionality, off-grid operation, seamless GFL(Grid-Following)/GFM transitions, continuous high/low voltage fault ride-through, inertia support, damping control, and suppression of wide-frequency oscillations.

