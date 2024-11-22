Two off-grid solar-plus-storage parks inaugurated in Peruvian Amazon

From pv magazine Latam

Located in Requena and Tamshiyacu, both in the department of Loreto, two solar-plus-storage sites have been inaugurated by the Amazonas Energía Solar joint venture owned by Peruvian company Novum Solar and French-owned EDF Perú.

The projects, installed for utility Electro Oriente, feature 9.6 MWp of solar generation capacity and 13.5 MWh of energy storage.

The photovoltaic plants are expected to supply electricity to 28,000 people living in off-grid areas.

President of Peru Dina Boluarte attended an opening ceremony for the projects along with Vice Minister of Electricity Víctor Carlos Estrella and the mayors of the two localities and company executives.

Requena

The $13.4 million-plus Requena plant has 7.5 MWp of solar capacity from 12,880 bifacial, monocrystalline panels, and 10 MWh of energy storage capacity, supplied by 864 battery modules. The Requena system, which ensures uninterrupted power supply, will replace much diesel-based generation, ensuring 60% of the energy used locally will come from renewables.

The site is located within the buffer zone of the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, in the district and province of Requena.

Tamshiyacu

The $5.8 million Tamshiyacu site has 2.1 MWp of solar capacity, from 3,588 solar panels, and a 3.5 MWh battery storage system. It will serve more than 6,000 people, ensuring renewable energy makes up 75% of local supply.

Amazonas Energía Solar plans to operate solar-plus-storage plants in the Peruvian province of Purús, town of Atalaya, and on the island of San Lorenzo, and expects to also supply the towns of Caballococha, Contamana, and Orellana; the city of El Estrecho; and the Lagunas district between 2026 and 2027.

In July 2022, an agreement was announced between EDF and Novum Solar to install 10 solar-plus-storage plants in the Peruvian Amazon.