Withthegrid expands real-time renewable energy asset controlling platform

Netherlands-based Withthegrid, an energy asset technology provider, has expanded the functionality of its Teleport Gateway, originally launched in 2023, to better support energy asset owners and energy traders to control and manage energy assets in real-time.

The hardware is a stand-alone real-time controller interface that now supports more than 450 types of renewable energy assets beyond solar PV inverters, including wind turbines, small and large-scale batteries, EV charging poles, and meters.

It enables asset owners, energy traders, and grid operators to get real-time data about asset performance and availability, as well as to remotely control generation and charging.

It has features, such as solar irradiance power limiter, power quality metrics, and virtual power plant support. According to the company, Teleport can be “particularly useful” in the case of multi-assets on site, such as PV and battery energy storage systems (BESS) where it is used to optimize behind-the-meter. Control strategies included peak shaving with batteries and safeguarding the contracted grid connection limits.

It also has integrations, or application programming interfaces (API), to energy industry analytics and monitoring platforms, such as Accure, SynaptiQ, as well as its own power quality monitoring solution.

The technology is reportedly used by Dutch companies, such as Eneco, Essent, Novar, and Sweden-based Vattenfall, to control energy assets, such as PV inverters, wind turbines, and batteries in a “scalable and secure way.”

Further capabilities are planned in response to the “evolving geopolitical landscape,” according to the company, such as extended asset libraries and reinforced secure data management, as well as support for standards relevant in other European markets.

“We're already present in several countries, but we're currently expanding to Belgium and Greece,” Paul Mignot, Withthegrid CEO, told pv magazine.



To support its business goals, Withthegrid recently raised €3.5 million ($3.8 million) in financing. The venture capital portion was €2 million from Amsterdam-based Move Energy, while debt financing of €1.5 million was provided by Rabobank and National Groenfonds.

“This funding helps us speed up the development of our Teleport Gateway, focusing on two critical challenges in the renewable energy sector,” Mignot explained. “First, as more distribution system operators (DSO) across Europe mandate direct control over new connections, our secure, independent controller is designed to meet these evolving requirements.”

He said another need it addresses is when solar and BESS are co-located behind a single grid connection to provide protection and optimize the grid connection. “The Teleport Gateway does both, making it easier for our customers to deploy their renewable energy systems and enhance grid integration,” said Mignot.

The company also provides grid operators an asset monitoring platform as a managed service, to monitor power quality and fault detection, for example.