Ecoprogetti delivers 300 MW solar panel production line to India’s SAEL

From pv magazine India

Italy’s Ecoprogetti has delivered its advanced glass-glass solar panel production line to India’s SAEL.

The line has an annual capacity of 300 MW and is designed to produce double-sided glass-glass solar panels using TOPCon M10 cells.

The production line enables a 600 W output per panel and operates continuously, assembling over 190 to 200 panels per day.

Ecoprogetti offers turnkey solutions, including installations, certified training, raw material support, and certification assistance. Its India operations are led by Rajen Shah.

SAEL, specializing in solar and waste-to-energy projects, has module manufacturing plants with a 2.3 GW capacity, which it is expanding to 3.4 GW in Rajasthan and Punjab.