Eaton releases commercial, industrial BESS

From ESS News

Eaton, a US-based power management company, has launched a new BESS for commercial and industrial use. The xStorage system offers a usable energy capacity ranging from 250 kWh to 1,000 kWh.

“The BESS transforms facilities from loads on the grid into intelligent energy assets by accumulating energy from onsite generation sources and discharging the energy strategically to make the biggest impact,” the company said. “The solution enables customers to tap into stored energy when utility rates are highest, if an outage is detected, or when energy markets are favorable for selling excess energy back onto the grid.”

