Chinese PV Industry Brief: PowerChina launches 300 MW offshore PV project

PowerChina has unveiled plans for a 300 MW offshore solar pilot project in the Bohai Sea, southeast of Changli County, Hebei province. The project, located about 7.3 km offshore in the Bohai Sea, will cover 957 sqm with water depths of 6 meters to 12 meters. It will use n-type heterojunction (HJT) bifacial dual-glass modules with a minimum output of 715Wp and 210 mm cells, targeting a purchasing capacity of 339.68 MWp. The high-efficiency modules are built to withstand harsh marine conditions like high temperatures, salt fog, and humidity.

Longi has signed a strategic partnership with Raystech, Australia’s largest PV distributor. The collaboration will focus on promoting high-value solar products, particularly back-contact technology modules, in the Australian market. Raystech operates networks in Australia and New Zealand.

Shanghai Tianyang said it has postponed the completion of two PV film production projects in Kunshan and Hai’an from December 2024 to June 2025. The company cited challenges in the solar sector, including early 2024 trends of price reductions and volume growth, escalating losses among manufacturers, and slower capacity expansion. These market conditions have reduced the urgency for new domestic production capacity.