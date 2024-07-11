Somalia opens tender for off-grid solar-plus-storage plants

Somalia’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources has launched a tender for off-grid solar-plus-storage power plants to serve 46 education facilities in the southeast of the country. The deadline for bids is August 1.

Image: Aboodi Vesakaran, Unsplash

The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources in Somalia has kicked off a tender for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of off-grid solar-plus-storage power plants.

The plants will serve 46 education facilities in the administrative region of Benadir in southeastern Somalia, which also covers the country’s capital Mogadishu. The tender document lists 46 lots, which have minimum pv capacities ranging from 16 kW to 250 kW and minimum battery storage capacities ranging from 50 kWh to 800 kWh.

Financing for the project, known as the Somali Electricity Sector Recovery Project (SESRP), has come from the World Bank. The project’s delivery period will be eight months from the effective date. Further information can be downloaded from SESRP’s website.

Bids must be delivered by post on or before August 1.

Somalia had 51 MW of solar deployed at the end of last year, up from 47 MW the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency.

