Torus unveils flywheel, battery energy storage, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions

From ESS News

US-based storage specialist Torus has recently showcased its new energy storage and cybersecurity solutions. The product lineup, which was presented at the 47G Zero Gravity Summit in Utah in late October, capitalizes on the company’s vertically integrated flywheel technology, which sets it apart in the commercial energy storage market.

The product, called Torus Nova Spin, is an advanced Flywheel Energy Storage System (FESS) offering rapid response capabilities for grid stability and backup power. Unlike traditional batteries, which rely on chemical reactions, the Torus Nova Spin stores energy mechanically by spinning a rotor at high speeds. This design allows it to deliver high power density, twice the lifespan of traditional batteries, and a response time of less than 250 milliseconds.

Another system the company presented is Torus Nova Pulse. This is a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) specifically designed for long-duration energy storage and grid support, scalable from four- to eight-hour charge and discharge capabilities.

