Daikin launches air-to-water inverter heat pumps for residential applications

Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin has unveiled this week the new EWYE-CZ air-to-water inverter heat pump series.
The company said the new products are particularly suitable for residential applications and boiler replacement projects.
“The EWYE-CZ offers heating in various applications and allows the production of domestic hot water,” the company said in a statement. “The range is available in eight sizes from 16 kW to 70 kW, all equipped with Daikin Inverter Scroll Compressor technology. The operating range provides hot water temperatures from 20 C to 70 C, effectively functioning under diverse environmental conditions and operates in ambient temperatures ranging from -25 C to 40 C.”
According to the manufacturer, the systems also include vapor injection with an economizer, which reportedly allows the supply of high-temperature hot water. They also use hydrofluoro-olefin (HFO)-based R-454C as the refrigerant, which has a global warming potential of 145.5, as well as Daikin's inverter scroll compressors and inverter-driven fans. “The fully inverter design ensures greater adaptability to the cooling and heating loads of the building, minimizing the number of on-off cycles and extending the unit's lifetime,” the company explained.
The smallest system of the series measures 1,878 mm x 1,152 mm x 802 mm and has a cooling capacity of 16.8 kW. Its heating capacity and coefficient of performance (COP) at temperatures ranging from 7 C to 45 C are 19.0 kW and 3.4, respectively.
The largest product has a size of 1,878 mm x 3,506 mm x 814 mm and has a cooling capacity of 63.5 kW. Its heating capacity and COP at temperatures ranging from 7 C to 45 C are 70.0 kW and 3.17, respectively.
The new heat pumps also feature an anti-legionella control function for the external tank, Daikin's Tube & Fins (Cu/Al) heat exchanger, and the company's own remote monitoring technology.
“EWYE-CZ can contribute to projects' credits when evaluating the energy efficiency of the hydronic system, thanks to inverter-driven compressors,” Daikin said. “It can function with a significant temperature difference between the water entering and leaving the system, ensuring that hot water can be supplied to different heating applications within the system.”
