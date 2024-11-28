Hungary deploys 1.3 GW of solar in January-October period

Hungary deployed around 1.3 GW of new PV capacity in the first 10 months of 2024, according to new figures from Hungarian government.

“The expansion of Hungarian PV significantly exceeds the 1 GW threshold for the third consecutive year,” the Ministry of Energy said in a Facebook post.

The country installed around 1.6 GW of solar power in 2023. This result was a calendar-year record for Hungary and more than one and a half times the capacity additions recorded in 2022.

At the end of October 2024, the country's cumulative installed solar capacity reached 7.35 GW, which largely exceeds the 6 GW solar target set by the government for 2030.

“This target was not only met this year, but it was also exceeded by more than one-fifth,” the ministry said.

Hungary's cumulative solar capacity includes 2.63 GW from residential installations, with the rest from ground-mounted and C&I systems.

About 288,000 Hungarian households have installed residential PV systems, supported by the Napenergia Plusz Program, a grant initiative with a budget of HUF 75.8 billion ($218 million) for modern solar panels and storage.

Hungary aims to reach 12 GW of solar capacity by the early 2030s.