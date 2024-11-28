Sunlit unveils bidirectional inverter for PV carports, balcony solar

From pv magazine Germany

Germany-based Sunlit Solar has launched the EV3600, a bidirectional inverter that allows its storage systems to charge using grid power during low-rate periods.

This feature, aimed at reducing electricity costs, is particularly useful in winter when solar production is limited.

The company said the inverter works seamlessly with its “BK215” and “B215” plug-in solar devices, requiring no prior configuration.

The EV3600 integrates into Sunlit’s storage systems and solar app after an automatic OTA firmware update. Users can expand their systems modularly to meet changing needs.

The inverter’s emergency power function provides backup through two standard 230 V household sockets, with a nominal output of up to 2.4 kW. For higher power, an authorized installer must connect the system to a two-phase house network.

For solar carports, the inverter supports EV charging via Sunlit’s Aurora 11 wall box, offering a single-phase 3.6 kW connection. This setup provides a 200 km range with a 10-hour charge. An additional two-phase connection can boost charging power to 11 kW, but it requires professional installation.

The inverter measures 524 mm x 338 mm x 292 mm, weighs 18.8 kg, and delivers 3.68 kW of output at 230 V AC. It operates between -20 C and 45 C and has an IP44 protection class.

Sunlit plans to add vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid capabilities as new interfaces and charging protocols become available. The company aims to adapt its functionality to evolving EV technologies.