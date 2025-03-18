BYD launches its first integrated home storage system

From ESS News

BYD Energy Storage, a unit of Chinese conglomerate BYD, has launched what it claims to be its first integrated storage system for residential applications.

The Battery-Box HVE system is being sold in combination with either a single-phase hybrid inverter or a three-phase device.

The storage system is available in two versions with capacities of 4.29 kWh and 6.45 kWh. The smallest model measures 345 mm x 660 mm x 140 mm and has a weight of 42.1 kg, while the largest system has a size of 499 mm x 660 mm x 140 mm and weighs 61.1 kg.

