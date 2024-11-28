Vertical solar power at U.S. airports

From pv magazine USA

As the world intensifies efforts to reduce carbon emissions and embrace renewable energy, the role of airports in this transition is often overlooked. Traditionally seen as major energy consumers due to the constant demands of air traffic and facilities, airports are now becoming key players in sustainable energy generation. A particularly innovative approach gaining traction is the use of vertical solar farms. This article explores how vertical photovoltaic (PV) systems can revolutionize energy production at airports and contribute to a greener aviation industry.

Airports represent some of the most promising locations for large-scale solar energy generation. With large expanses of unused or underutilized land around runways and taxiways, airports can install solar farms without impacting air traffic. In fact, airports are already being recognized for their potential as renewable energy hubs.

Around 20% of public airports in the U.S. have adopted some form of solar power, including rooftop and ground-mounted systems.

How vertical solar benefits airports

Energy Savings and Reducing Airports’ Carbon Footprints

Vertical solar farms can help airports significantly reduce energy costs by generating clean, renewable electricity on-site. This cuts down on utility bills and also reduces the airport’s overall carbon emissions, contributing to a greener, more sustainable operation.

Opportunities for Additional Revenue Streams

In addition to energy savings, airports with large solar installations have the potential to sell excess power back to the grid, creating additional revenue streams. This economic benefit adds to the appeal of solar farms for airport operators.

Impact on Operational Efficiency and Public Image

Adopting solar energy can enhance an airport’s operational efficiency by providing a stable, renewable power source. Furthermore, it can improve the airport’s public image, positioning it as a leader in sustainability and innovation, which is increasingly important in the eyes of environmentally conscious travelers.

Challenges of installing vertical solar near airports

Potential Concerns About Aviation Safety, Including Glare and Air Traffic Disruption

One of the key concerns about solar farms near airports is the potential for glare, which could impair pilots’ vision during takeoff or landing. However, vertical solar farms tend to produce less glare than traditional horizontal installations, as they are designed to absorb sunlight from different angles. Strategic placement and the use of anti-glare technologies can further mitigate these risks.

Engineering and Regulatory Challenges Specific to Airport Environments

Solar farms at airports face unique regulatory and engineering challenges, particularly regarding aviation safety standards. Developers must ensure that solar installations do not interfere with radar or communication systems, and they must comply with strict Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations.

To address these challenges, developers are employing advanced anti-glare technology and carefully planning the placement of vertical panels. By positioning panels at the correct angles and distances from runways, airports can enjoy the benefits of solar energy without compromising safety.

Future prospects

Several U.S. airports have already embraced solar energy. Indianapolis International Airport is home to one of the largest airport-based solar farms in the world, generating enough power to supply 10,000 homes annually. Denver International Airport has also made strides in solar energy, with four separate solar arrays that collectively generate over 10 MW of power.

Globally, airports are setting the stage for the adoption of vertical solar farms. Frankfurt Airport, for example, has recently launched the world’s largest vertical PV installation, covering 30.8 hectares and generating 17.4 MW of power. This project serves as a model for U.S. airports looking to adopt similar systems.

U.S. airports can follow in the footsteps of international leaders like Frankfurt by investing in vertical solar technology, adapting it to local regulations, and addressing safety concerns through engineering solutions. Collaboration between solar developers and airport operators will be key to realizing these projects.

Cornerstone of airport sustainability

Vertical solar farms have the potential to transform energy production at airports. As technology advances and policy support for renewable energy grows, vertical PV installations can become a cornerstone of sustainability initiatives at airports across the U.S. With their ability to optimize space, reduce energy costs, and lower carbon emissions, vertical solar farms offer a bright future for the aviation industry.

Tim Basulto was previously a product manager with Sunstall, and is now a MBA candidate at TU Berlin.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.