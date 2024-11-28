Utrecht to host vehicle-to-grid car sharing service

The Dutch city of Utrecht is set to become the first in Europe to launch a large-scale car-sharing service that utilizes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology.
The city has joined forces with French automobile manufacturer Renault Group and We Drive Solar, a Dutch-based supplier of smart charging solutions, to deliver the initiative.
Renault Group will supply 500 of its Renault 5 electric vehicles equipped with V2G bi-directional charging technology that has been developed by Mobilize, Renault Group’s brand dedicated to new mobilities.
The technology will enable users to charge their vehicles with clean energy and feed power back into the grid during high demand, helping to reduce electricity costs and stabilize the grids during peak demand.
We Drive Solar will provide and operate bidirectional public AC charging stations to support the V2G access toolkit while MyWheels, the leading car-sharing platform in the Netherlands, will operate the fleet.
The agreement marks the first time the V2G technology will be used to benefit public infrastructure. According to a news release from We Drive Solar, 500 bidirectional cars could provide 10% of the needed flexibility in the Utrecht region to balance solar and wind energy for usage during peak hours.
Utrecht is already one of the most advanced European cities in renewable energy, with over a third (35%) of its rooftops hosting solar panels, according to figures from We Drive Solar.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.