Utrecht to host vehicle-to-grid car sharing service

The Dutch city of Utrecht is set to become the first in Europe to launch a large-scale car-sharing service that utilizes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology.

The city has joined forces with French automobile manufacturer Renault Group and We Drive Solar, a Dutch-based supplier of smart charging solutions, to deliver the initiative.

Renault Group will supply 500 of its Renault 5 electric vehicles equipped with V2G bi-directional charging technology that has been developed by Mobilize, Renault Group’s brand dedicated to new mobilities.

The technology will enable users to charge their vehicles with clean energy and feed power back into the grid during high demand, helping to reduce electricity costs and stabilize the grids during peak demand.

We Drive Solar will provide and operate bidirectional public AC charging stations to support the V2G access toolkit while MyWheels, the leading car-sharing platform in the Netherlands, will operate the fleet.

The agreement marks the first time the V2G technology will be used to benefit public infrastructure. According to a news release from We Drive Solar, 500 bidirectional cars could provide 10% of the needed flexibility in the Utrecht region to balance solar and wind energy for usage during peak hours.

Utrecht is already one of the most advanced European cities in renewable energy, with over a third (35%) of its rooftops hosting solar panels, according to figures from We Drive Solar.