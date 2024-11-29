Chinese PV Industry Brief: China Coal secures 4 GW of modules at $0.10/W

China Coal has disclosed the winners of its first centralized round of PV module procurement for 2024. It awarded contracts to JinkoSolar, Tongwei Solar, JA Solar, and Das Solar. The procurement round included 3 GW of n-type TOPCon modules (2.7 GW bifacial, 0.3 GW single-side) at an average price of CNY 0.755 ($0.100)/W, and 1 GW of p-type PERC modules (0.7 GW bifacial, 0.3 GW single-side) at CNY 0.716/W. The supply allocations went to JinkoSolar with 2,100 MW, Tongwei with 900 MW, JA Solar with 600 MW, and DAS Solar with 400 MW.
TCL Zhonghuan has announced an agreement with its subsidiary Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. TCL Zhonghuan will acquire 100% of Maxeon’s Philippine subsidiary, SunPower Philippines Manufacturing Ltd., as well as Maxeon’s non-US regional sales entities and associated assets. The final transaction price will be determined based on financial statements and third-party valuations as of Aug. 31, 2024.
Trina Solar said that its Elementa 2 battery module for large-scale energy storage systems has successfully passed safety evaluations by Japan Electrical Safety and Environment Technology Laboratories (JET). Tested against the JIS C 8715-2:2019 standard, this achievement makes Trina Solar the first non-Japanese company to secure certification for industrial lithium-ion battery systems in Japan’s energy storage market.
Arctech Solar said that its board has approved amendments to the company’s articles of association, enabling it to legally operate in the energy storage sector. The expanded business scope includes the integration, design, development, sales, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of energy storage systems and related products, including charging and swapping systems.
