The Hydrogen Stream: H2 costs often underestimated in prefeasibility studies

European researchers have concluded that relying on simulated data instead of measured data can underestimate hydrogen production costs by 36% for users requiring a constant supply, with average underestimations of around 20% being most severe in cloudy climates. “The difference is higher in cloudy climates because, at the time of the publication, open-source simulation tools using satellite data have some difficulties estimating solar PV power production when there is a cloud cover,” researcher Nicolas Jean Bernard Campion told pv magazine. “That can be due to the lower time resolution of satellite reanalysis dataset but also due to inherent errors coming from inaccurate cloud modeling in these data sets.” The researchers said in a new report in Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews that their optimization techno-economic model estimates e-fuel production costs by factoring in optimal investment and hourly system operations. It aims to enhance green hydrogen assessments by addressing discrepancies between simulated and measured solar power profiles. The team has also launched an open-source collaborative repository to share measured renewable power profiles and provide tools for time series analysis and green hydrogen techno-economic assessments. Campion said the tool and data will enhance prefeasibility studies and location screening.
Topsoe has partnered with Aramco under a joint development agreement to produce blue hydrogen at Aramco’s Shaybah NGL recovery plant in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration will use Aramco’s palladium-alloy membrane technology to produce low-carbon hydrogen while capturing CO2, according to a statement from Denmark-based Topsoe.
