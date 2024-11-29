DEWA launches tender for 2.5 MW alkaline electrolyzer project

DEWA is running a tender for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 2.5 MW alkaline electrolyzer turnkey project.
The full tender documents are available to purchase from DEWA’s website for AED 2,100 ($571.74).
The bidding was originally scheduled to close in September, but the deadline has been extended to Dec. 9, according to a notice on DEWA’s website.
Earlier this month, DEWA kicked off a tender seeking advisory services from independent power producers for a 1.6 GW solar project and a 1 GW battery energy storage system installation. The deadline for applications is Dec. 17.
