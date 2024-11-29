DEWA launches tender for 2.5 MW alkaline electrolyzer project

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) is seeking applicants to design, supply, install and commission a 2.5 MW alkaline electrolyzer turnkey project. The deadline has been extended to Dec. 9.

Dubai

Image: Bo Zhang, Unsplash

Share

DEWA is running a tender for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 2.5 MW alkaline electrolyzer turnkey project.

The full tender documents are available to purchase from DEWA’s website for AED 2,100 ($571.74).

The bidding was originally scheduled to close in September, but the deadline has been extended to Dec. 9, according to a notice on DEWA’s website.

Earlier this month, DEWA kicked off a tender seeking advisory services from independent power producers for a 1.6 GW solar project and a 1 GW battery energy storage system installation. The deadline for applications is Dec. 17.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

New sodium-ion developments from CATL, BYD, Huawei
28 November 2024 Sodium-ion batteries are undergoing a critical period of commercialization with Chinese cleantech juggernauts actively working on their products.