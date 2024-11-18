DEWA seeks advisory services for large-scale solar-plus-storage

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched a tender seeking advisory services from independent power producers for a 1.6 GW solar plus 1 GW battery energy storage system project. The deadline for applications is Dec. 17.

Image: Pixabay

Share

DEWA is inviting independent power producers to provide advisory services for a proposed 1.6 GW solar plus 1 GW battery energy storage system power plant. 

The available tender notice says the storage system will provide six hours of storage.

The full tender documents are available to purchase from DEWA’s website for AED 150 ($40.84).

The deadline for applications, which must be submitted through DEWA’s online supplier management system, is Dec. 17.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solar modules now selling for less than €0.06/W in Europe
14 November 2024 Solar module prices reached a new low this week, says Leen van Bellen, business development manager Europe for Search4Solar, a European purchasing and...