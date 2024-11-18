DEWA seeks advisory services for large-scale solar-plus-storage

DEWA is inviting independent power producers to provide advisory services for a proposed 1.6 GW solar plus 1 GW battery energy storage system power plant.

The available tender notice says the storage system will provide six hours of storage.

The full tender documents are available to purchase from DEWA’s website for AED 150 ($40.84).

The deadline for applications, which must be submitted through DEWA’s online supplier management system, is Dec. 17.