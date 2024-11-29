Masdar acquires 70% stake in Terna Energy

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) in the United Arab Emirates has confirmed its acquisition of Greek renewable energy company Terna Energy.

The transaction, first announced in June, is equivalent to a 70% stake in Terna Energy and makes Masdar the holder of the largest portfolio of renewable energy projects in Greece.

The companies agreed on a price of €20 ($21.14) per share, valuing Terna Energy at an enterprise value of €3.2 billion. The deal is the largest energy transaction on the Athens Stock Exchange and one of the biggest in the European renewables industry.

Masdar said it will now seek regulatory approvals from the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission for the launch of an all-cash mandatory tender offer to acquire Terna's outstanding shares.

“Masdar’s acquisition strategy has focused on acquiring not just assets, but investing in exceptional teams. Our ambition is to establish Terna Energy as one of our core regional platforms that will help us deliver on our ambitious targets,” said Chief Executive Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

Terna Energy operates 1.2 GW of capacity across Greece, Bulgaria, and Poland, including solar, wind, biomass, and hydro projects. Its portfolio also includes a 680 MW pumped storage facility in Greece.

Masdar said in a statement that it will bring long-term capital and global expertise to Terna’s growth plans, as it targets 6 GW of operational renewables capacity by 2029.

The acquisition will also play an important role in growing Masdar’s portfolio in Europe, the company added, with a target of reaching 100 GW of global capacity by 2030.