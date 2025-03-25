Ardian acquires Akuo

France-based private equity company Ardian Infrastructure has agreed to acquire French independent power producer Akuo for an undisclosed sum.
“Thanks to its entrepreneurial spirit and constant commitment to innovation, Akuo’s production and storage capacity is expected to reach 1.9 GW by the end of 2024, with aims to reach 5 GW by 2030,” Ardian said in a statement, noting that the transaction must be approved by relevant regulatory authorities.
“Founded in 2007, and backed by ICG since 2022, Akuo has become a major player in renewable energy production,” it added, without providing further details.
London-based asset manager ICG agreed to acquire a 96% stake in Akuo in 2022.
In July 2022, Ardian agreed to acquire a majority stake in Groupe Casino's renewable energy unit, GreenYellow. At the time, GreenYellow's value was estimated at around €1.4 billion ($1.51 billion). Prior to the transaction, Groupe Casino held a 72.3% stake in GreenYellow, while the remaining share was owned by French public investment bank Bpifrance and Paris-based asset manager Tikehau Capital.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.