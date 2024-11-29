Bulgaria allocates 3 GW of renewables capacity, 1.17 GW of storage in auction

The Bulgarian Ministry of Energy has announced the final results of the country’s first renewable energy auction. The government allocated BGN 526 million in funds to 397 projects in the procurement exercise.
The government has set aside BGN 107.5 million for projects between 200 kW and 2 MW, and BGN 427.5 million for projects over 2 MW. The first group contracted 435 MW of generating capacity and 176 MW of storage, while the second group secured 2.66 GW of generating capacity and 1 GW of storage.
The selected developers must complete their projects by March 31, 2026.
The auction is part of Bulgaria‘s National Recovery and Sustainability Plan, aimed at economic and social recovery post-pandemic.
In May 2021, Bulgaria committed to phasing out coal by 2038 and, in 2023, launched a program to promote solar water heating systems, rooftop PV arrays, and batteries.
By the end of 2023, Bulgaria had deployed 2,937 MW of solar capacity, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country wants renewables to account for 34.7% of electricity consumption by 2030.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.