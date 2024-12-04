Czech electricity grid to get €400 million upgrade

The EIB is lending €400 million to Czech energy company ČEZ Group for the modernization and expansion of the country's electricity distribution network.
ČEZ said it intends to reconstruct networks, install remotely controlled energy supply systems and build infrastructure capable of integrating solar and wind energy with the funding.
It is envisaged the modernization will help absorb up to 5.5 GW of new renewable sources. The work is due to be completed in 2026.
EIB Vice President Kyriacos Kakouris said the bank is committed to financing projects that increase energy resilience, support ecological transformation and strengthen Czechia’s energy independence.
“Investments in the modernization of our network increase every year and gradually transform the entire distribution environment, in which fast access to information plays an increasingly important role,” added Martin Novák, ČEZ director of finance. “Modern technologies are penetrating all parts of the distribution systems, and thanks to our strong partnership with the EIB, we are determined to accelerate this process.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.