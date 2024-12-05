UN invests $700,000 in 120 kW hybrid solar plant in DR Congo

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has invested nearly $700,000 to build a 120 kW hybrid solar plant in Mambasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The community PV project will supply power to more than 300 users, including six health centers, 224 small businesses, and 89 households.

Image: PNUD-RDC

Share

A hybrid solar power plant has been inaugurated in Mambasa, a town in Ituri province, northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The UNDP invested nearly $700,000 to facilitate the development of the 120.96 kW array through its Green Energy post-pandemic project. Ugandan solar company Aptech Africa handled construction.

The Mambasa solar power plant has a distributed network covering a 1 km radius. It will supply power to more than 300 users including six health centers, 224 small- to medium-sized enterprises, two community radios, four drinking water pumps, 19 administrative offices, and 89 households.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo had cumulatively deployed 25 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

U.S. startup offers meter socket adapter that simplifies solar, battery, EV charging connection
04 December 2024 ConnectDER has secured $35 million in Series D funding to support its meter socket adapter (MSA) business, which integrates solar, storage, EV chargin...