UN invests $700,000 in 120 kW hybrid solar plant in DR Congo

A hybrid solar power plant has been inaugurated in Mambasa, a town in Ituri province, northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The UNDP invested nearly $700,000 to facilitate the development of the 120.96 kW array through its Green Energy post-pandemic project. Ugandan solar company Aptech Africa handled construction.
The Mambasa solar power plant has a distributed network covering a 1 km radius. It will supply power to more than 300 users including six health centers, 224 small- to medium-sized enterprises, two community radios, four drinking water pumps, 19 administrative offices, and 89 households.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo had cumulatively deployed 25 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.