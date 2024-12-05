South African battery storage procurement draws 33 bids

From ESS News
South Africa’s Independent Power Producers (IPP) Office has said that 33 bids have been received as part of the third window of the country’s battery energy storage auctions. The bids have come from 28 companies, with two bidding for multiple sites. The bidders include France’s TotalEnergies, which has made several submissions.
The third window of the BESIPPPP was announced in March 2024 with a target of securing 616 MW/2,464 MWh of new energy storage-related electricity capacity. Projects will be installed across five substations in Free State province. The Harvard, Leander, Theseus, Everest, and Merapi substations were nominated by national energy utility Eskom.
Providing more energy storage is key to Eskom’s strategy to stabilize the South African grid. Bid submission date for the auction was supposed to be in July 2024 but was moved to November 2024. The IPP Office published the identities of the bidders on its website on Nov. 28.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.