From policy to practice: aligning governments, industry, professional networks to champion DEI

In the face of climate change challenges, the solar and energy storage industry stands out as a critical player in developing innovative energy solutions. Global solar capacity has achieved a significant milestone, now totaling a record two terawatts. This remarkable growth reflects an unprecedented acceleration in solar energy development, with more capacity installed in the past two years alone than in the previous 68 years combined. Reaching the eight terawatts target by 2030 will require more financing, investment, deployment of both solar and storage and grid infrastructure.

However, one of the true potential drivers of transformative progress will be to finally embrace equity, diversity, and inclusion (DEI). As Einstein said, ‘We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them”. On the opening day of COP29 in Baku, the European Union and its Member States committed to ambitious climate action on gender and climate change, issuing a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to strengthening gender integration in global climate action.

“The EU is committed to integrating gender considerations in all our climate strategies and actions to guarantee an effective transition to climate neutrality that leaves no one behind. By making gender equality a cross-cutting priority in our climate efforts, we are not only building resilience—we are creating a fairer, more inclusive world for generations to come,” said Jan Dusík, Deputy Director General for Climate Action at the European Commission, during the COP29 launch event.

‘We are committed to developing an ambitious new Work Programme and Gender Action Plan addressing these opportunities and challenges and look forward to continuing to engage constructively with other Parties and stakeholders’ says the statement.

‘The actions of the governments in creating policies, setting targets and providing the necessary public resources, especially when it comes to STEM education and child support is critical, but we need to work at different levels when it comes to DEI. Organizations need to ensure they create the right environments to set everyone up for success, and industry associations play a major role in setting standards and guiding companies in their DEI journey. At a micro level, networks like Women in Solar Europe are critical to creating the environments of belonging, psychological safety, and support that individuals need to thrive and contribute to the energy transition,’ says Carmen Madrid, founder of the WiSEu Network.

By prioritizing DEI, we can unleash unparalleled creativity and foster the innovative spirit that is essential for the evolution of our sector. Yet, as we concluded the 2024 EU Year of Skills, Europe is still not equipped to meet its ambitious clean energy goals. With 87% of solar jobs still concentrated in deployment, we face a significant gap in the technical, development, and operational expertise needed to build a sustainable and resilient energy system. ‘Increasing the representation of women in these value chain segments is essential for fostering a diverse and robust workforce. Establishing EU-wide training academies under the Net-Zero Industry Act and similar initiatives is an important step toward unifying solar skills across Europe. To build on this progress, developing more comprehensive support systems is essential. Encouraging the mobility of certified professionals across borders will enable skilled workers to contribute effectively in areas with the greatest demand. This proactive approach will empower all Member States to drive significant job growth throughout Europe' adds Giorgia Epicoco, Head of Sustainability & Industrial Policy at Huawei Europe.

Women in Solar Europe Network is now arriving in Brussels with the aim of continuing to grow a community of committed individuals working at all levels to nurture the potential that equity, diversity, and inclusion can bring to our efforts to build a resilient energy transition.

Interested in joining other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.