German startup offers refurbished solar modules in balcony PV systems

From pv magazine Germany
Germany-based green energy supplier Naturstrom has partnered with startup Panelretter to commercialize refurbished second-life solar panels for balcony PV systems.
“There are more and more solar modules that have been decommissioned from old photovoltaic systems but are still functional and powerful,” said Panelretter's co-founder, Tillmann Durth. “We want to give these solar modules a new life.”
The products are now available for purchase on Naturstrom’s website. The range includes three models, with outputs between 400 W and 810 W. Prices for complete sets start at €220, and each set includes an inverter, bracket, and registration service with Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).
Panelretter also offers a 1.6 kW package for €579, while a storage unit from Anker Solar is available for €1,499.
In addition, Naturstrom offers a wall-mounted balcony power station with 810 W, priced at €349. This includes refurbished solar modules, an inverter, bracket, and registration service. Naturstrom customers can redeem a 10% discount when ordering via Panelretter.
“In the medium term, a second market for solar panels must be established, as there already is for refurbished cell phones and notebooks,” said Durth. “Especially in view of the growing number of repowering projects, it is economically and above all ecologically essential to create the necessary structures for this.”
Panelretter’s plug-in solar devices primarily use modules from repowering projects, where older PV systems are replaced with more powerful models. Some modules had visual defects before installation and were set aside for this purpose.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.