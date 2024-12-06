India reaches 63 GW of annual PV module manufacturing capacity

From pv magazine India

India has reached a PV module manufacturing capacity of approximately 63 GW, according to the MNRE's ALMM.

The government has implemented measures to boost domestic PV module production, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules, a domestic content requirement for MNRE subsidy-supported projects, prioritizing “Made in India” in public procurement, and imposing basic customs duties on imported solar cells and modules.

Under the PLI scheme, Letters of Award have been issued for the establishment of 48,337 MW of partially or fully integrated solar PV module manufacturing units. By Oct. 31, 2024, the awarded projects had already attracted investments of about INR 35,000 crore.

For solar waste management, manufacturers must comply with the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022. These rules require manufacturers to obtain registration, maintain solar PV module inventory, store waste from modules and cells until 2034-35, file annual returns, follow Standard Operating Procedures, and process non-solar waste according to applicable regulations. Recyclers must recover materials as specified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An online Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Portal has been launched for e-waste management. By Nov. 29, 2024, 552 solar panel and cell producers had registered with the CPCB on this portal.