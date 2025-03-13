India’s MNRE says imported silicon wafers do not meet domestic PV criteria

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has ruled that solar cells made with imported diffused silicon wafers, known as “blue wafers,” do not qualify for government programs requiring domestically manufactured PV cells.

India’s MNRE clarified that solar cells made with imported diffused silicon wafers, commonly known as “blue wafers,” do not meet the domestic manufacturing requirements for government schemes that mandate the use of locally produced PV cells.

State programs like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, PM KUSUM, and CPSU Phase II require modules to meet domestic content requirements, meaning they must be made in India using domestically manufactured cells.

The MNRE stated that a crystalline-silicon solar cell will be considered domestically manufactured only if it is produced in India using undiffused silicon wafers (black wafers), classified under Customs Tariff Head 3818, and if all manufacturing processes are carried out in India.

The MNRE also said that thin-film PV modules produced in integrated factories in India are eligible for deployment under schemes requiring domestically manufactured PV modules.

