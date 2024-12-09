Major supercapacitor hybrid energy storage project comes online in China

The project adopts supercapacitor hybrid energy storage assisted frequency regulation technology, consisting of 60 sets of 3.35 MW/6.7 MWh battery energy storage systems and 1 set of 3 MW/6-minute supercapacitor energy storage system.

Image: Longyuan Power

ESS News

Longyuan Power, a subsidiary of China’s state-owned mining and energy company CHN Energy, has successfully connected to the grid the first phase of its landmark 320 MW/640 MWh energy storage project in Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province. The 200 MW/400 MWh energy storage project, the largest electrochemical storage facility in Shandong, is now operational, marking a significant milestone for the region’s energy storage sector.

As one of the province’s key projects, the station spans approximately 61 acres and represents an investment of CNY 1.26 billion ($170 million). It integrates cutting-edge hybrid storage technology, combining 60 battery systems of 3.35 MW/6.7 MWh capacity with a 3 MW/6-minute supercapacitor system, PCS systems, main transformers, and a step-up substation. During off-peak hours, the system harnesses surplus grid energy, enhancing overall efficiency.

