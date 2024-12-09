SunDrive achieves copper plating production yield of more than 99%

Sydney-based SunDrive Solar has achieved a copper plating production yield of more than 99% at its commercial pilot facility in Australia, turning the cells into modules.
It has developed a cell metallization technology that uses copper, which is approximately 100 times cheaper and 1,000 times more abundant than commonly used silver.
The recent milestone is supported by an AUD 11 million ($7 million) grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to develop its metallization technology from prototype scale (1.5 MW per year) to commercial capacity (more than 100 MW per year).
SunDrive Solar Chief Executive Officer Natalie Malligan told pv magazine it is proof of the commercial ability of SunDrive’s technology and proof the process and design concept works.
“The next step is to build the commercial scale tool and manufacture at actual commercial scale,” said Malligan.
