Waaree Energies secures NABL accreditation for testing lab

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies has secured NABL India accreditation for the PV Module Test Lab (PMTL) at its module manufacturing facility in Chikhli, Gujarat.

It was Waaree's second NABL accreditation, following its first for the Thumb manufacturing facility.

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a globally recognized laboratory accreditation body, granted the recognition under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards. This affirms the lab’s ability to provide precise and reliable results across diverse testing parameters.

“The PMTL now performs over 48 tests, including thermal cycling, damp heat, mechanical load, and potential-induced degradation, ensuring that PV modules meet stringent performance, safety, and durability requirements,” said Waaree Energies. “By adhering to internationally accepted testing protocols, Waaree demonstrates its ability to produce modules that withstand diverse environmental conditions while maintaining efficiency and reliability.”

The PMTL conducts design and safety qualifications for PV modules, accelerated tests to assess reliability, durability, and performance under varied field conditions, and specialized tests across multiple disciplines. These include biological, chemical, electrical, mechanical, radiological, photometry, IT systems, electro-technical, thermal, and medical equipment evaluations.

“With advanced testing capabilities now extended to our Chikhli facility, we can certify even larger volumes of solar modules domestically, reducing reliance on foreign labs and saving valuable resources,” said Amit Paithankar, CEO of Waaree Energies.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies has an installed capacity of 13.3 GW installed capacity for PV modules, including 1.3 GW from Indosolar. The company provides solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems, with operations spanning across India and over 25 countries globally.