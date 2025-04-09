Oxford PV, Trina Solar enter patent licensing agreement for perovskite-silicon tandem solar

Perovskite solar specialist Oxford PV has signed a patent licensing agreement with Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar.

The agreement covers the manufacture and sale of perovskite-based photovoltaic products in China and includes an additional right to sublicense.

Oxford PV claims to be a market leader in perovskite-silicon tandem solar technology and to hold the strongest global patent portfolio for perovskite-based technologies. Its perovskite tandem modules have broken efficiency records and have now begun commercial shipment, including from its own production facility in Brandenburg, Germany.

A statement from Oxford PV says that its patent license agreement with Trina Solar “validates perovskite PV as the technology ready to define the future of solar” while consolidating the company’s position at the center of the perovskite ecosystem.

The statement adds that the agreement reflects a growing trend of patent recognition and IP in China and will enable faster deployment of high-efficiency solar at GW scale.

Oxford PV has also said it is retaining the economic rights to “leverage its leadership position in Perovskite PV via further licensing agreements and high-volume manufacturing expansion plans.”

“This agreement is a milestone in our mission to make perovskite PV mainstream and affirms the pivotal role of patents in the photovoltaics of today and the future,” commented Oxford PV Chief Executive David Ward. “We are delighted that Trina Solar, one of the world’s leading solar manufacturers, will be able to offer our technology to the Chinese market.”

“We encourage other parties interested in a license outside of China to contact us,” Ward added.