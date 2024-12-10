Chinese PV Industry Brief: GCL Perovskite secures funds for module production

GCL Perovskite said it has completed a Series C1 funding round, raising nearly CNY 500 million to advance its gigawatt-scale perovskite tandem production line in Kunshan, Jiangsu province. Goldstone Investment led the round, with support from Kunshan Hi-Tech Group, HongShan Capital Group, and Hangyang Capital. The production line is set to be completed by 2025. GCL holds the world record for the largest commercial-sized perovskite tandem module, achieving a stable 26.36% conversion efficiency across a 2㎡ panel.

Trina Solar said it has terminated plans to list its subsidiary, Trina Power, in a strategic shift toward becoming an integrated solar and energy storage solutions provider. The company said it plans to leverage Trina Power's distributed systems and operations and maintenance services to deliver lifecycle solutions for customers, aligning with its broader strategic goals.

Huanghe Hydropower Development Co., a subsidiary of State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC), has connected the first phase of its 2.2 GW multi-energy project to the grid in Delingha, Qinghai province. The 1 GW solar installation includes 298 sub-arrays, 4.5 million fixed mounting brackets, and about 2.285 million monocrystalline PV modules. The supporting infrastructure features a 330 kV step-up substation and 10 35kV collector substations.

CGN New Energy has launched a framework tender for 10.5 GW of PV modules, split into seven lots of 1.5 GW each. The procurement targets N-type bifacial modules with power ratings of 615W or higher to meet deployment needs for its 2025 projects.

Xiamen C&D Group said it has completed its acquisition of Wuxi Suntech Power, a pioneer in China’s PV industry. It said it reshuffled key executive roles, including chairman, general manager, and vice presidents, while other personnel remain unchanged. The acquisition is part of C&D Group’s broader push into renewable energy, which previously included its involvement in the restructuring of Talesun Solar under Zhongli Group.

Golden Solar New Energy Technology said its subsidiary, Shangyi County Golden Solar New Energy Technology, is finalizing agreements for a 200 MW power plant project in Hebei province, featuring Golden Solar’s silicon heterojunction modules. The engineering, procurement, and construction portion of the project is valued at CNY 0.9 billion.