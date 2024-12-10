Delta releases new inverters for large-scale installations

Taiwanese inverter maker Delta has developed two new high-efficiency solutions for large-scale solar parks. The M225HV module can handle 230 kWof DC input and an output of 225 kW, while the M350HV can 360 kW and an AC output of 350 kW.

“Our M225HV and M350HV inverters provide the performance, flexibility, and advanced monitoring needed for today’s PV systems,” said Andreas Hoischen, senior director of the PV inverters business unit at Delta EMEA. “With features such as 8 to 12 maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) and a wide voltage range, these models offer high efficiency, safety, and ease of use.”

The modules achieve 99% maximum efficiency and handle up to 40A per maximum power point tracking (MPPT) tracker. They include a built-in waveform recorder to simplify maintenance and troubleshooting and feature anti-potential induced degradation (anti-PID), reverse polarity protection, and arc detection to ensure operational safety.

“The solar inverters are designed to meet the demands of large-scale solar parks with complex layouts. They include a dedicated AC wiring box that provides ease of handling and installation flexibility. They also have an integrated power line communication (PLC) interface, which enhances operational efficiency by allowing real-time data transmission and system monitoring with Delta’s PLC100 converter.”

The modules operate in temperatures ranging from -30 C to 60 C. The M225HV weighs 105 kg and measures 92.5 cm in height, 121 cm in width, and 37 cm in depth. The heavier, more capable module weighs 146 kg and measures 75.5 cm in height, 117.8 cm in width, and 37 cm in depth.