Waaree Energies, IIT Bombay collaborate to drive perovskite solar R&D

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies, India’s largest manufacturer of PV modules, has announced a strategic corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative in partnership with IIT Bombay to advance research and development in solar perovskite cells.

Under the partnership, Waaree Energies and IIT Bombay will jointly work on creation of an advanced fabrication and characterization setup for high-efficiency perovskite solar cells.

Perovskite solar cells represent a breakthrough in solar technology with their remarkable light absorption and efficiency potential. The setup at IIT Bombay will provide a sophisticated platform for students and researchers to pioneer clean energy solutions.

“This partnership with IIT Bombay represents our enduring commitment to innovation and empowering the youth with world-class research facilities,” said Amit Paithankar, CEO of Waaree Energies. “By supporting R&D in high-efficiency perovskite solar cells, we’re enabling students to explore the forefront of solar technology – a field poised to become one of the largest employment generators in the coming years.”

Prof. Ravindra Gudi, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations at IIT Bombay, noted the institution's dedication to advancing solar power research and development by fostering innovation and providing opportunities for future researchers and engineers. He said that Waaree's financial support would enable students and faculty to explore cutting-edge solar technologies, including advancements in high-efficiency perovskite solar cells.

Waaree Energies, headquartered in Mumbai, operates PV module factories with an installed capacity of 13.3 GW, including 1.3 GW from Indosolar. The company offers solar solutions such as panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems, with operations across India and more than 25 countries worldwide.