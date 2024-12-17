Chinese PV Industry Brief: Deye to build inverter factory in Malaysia

Deye said it has secured board approval to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia and invest up to $150 million to build a production base. The inverter supplier said the facility will focus on PV equipment and energy storage batteries. However, the company has not disclosed specific details regarding the project timeline or production targets.

China Southern Power Grid has announced the results of its first batch of its PV module tenders for 2024, with bid prices ranging between CNY 0.668 ($0.092)/W and CNY 0.703/W. Longi, Das Solar, JA Solar, Trina Solar, and Yingli won the 2.5 GW module tender, which was divided into three sections. The tender included 1,000 MWp for the first section, 800 MWp for the second section, and 700 MWp for the third section. Of the total, 250 MWp were single-glass modules, while the remaining 2,250 MWp were n-type bifacial double-glass modules. Deliveries will follow mainstream market technologies agreed upon by the parties.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has reported strong performance in the nation’s PV manufacturing sector for the January-October period. Output of polysilicon, wafers, cells, and modules all rose by over 20% year-on-year, while solar cell exports surged by more than 40%. Polysilicon production reached approximately 1.58 million tons, a 39% increase. Wafer production totaled 608 GW, with exports of 53.2 GW. Solar cell output hit 510 GW, with exports accounting for 45.9 GW. Meanwhile, module production reached 453 GW, with 205.9 GW exported.

CHN Energy‘s subsidiary, GD Power, said that it has secured board approval to proceed with a 500 MW offshore solar project in Changli, Hebei province. The array, which received local administrative approvals in November 2023, will require a total investment of CNY 2.59 billion, with 30% to be financed through equity and the remainder through bank loans.

Maxwell Technologies has announced the completion of its new production facility, which will supply equipment for 40 heterojunction (HJT) cell production lines per year. The CNY 2.3 billion project will enable Maxwell Technologies to meet growing demand for its proprietary HJT production equipment, including PECVD and PVD vacuum coating systems, as well as automation tools. With each production line capable of delivering 1.2 GW HJT cell per year, the new facility will add 48 GW of annual HJT line supply capacity.