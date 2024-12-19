Strong finish to record year for UK heat pump installations

More than 5,000 air-sourced heat pump installations were recorded by UK certification body MCS in November 2024, in a record-breaking year for the technology.

The latest data from MCS reveal 5,735 air-sourced heat pumps were installed during the month, the third highest on record behind only October 2024 (5,797) and March 2022 – when 6,335 air-sourced heat pumps were installed in a rush to meet a grant funding deadline.

In total, 52,449 air-sourced heat pump installations were recorded by MCS for the first 11 months of 2024 – smashing the annual installation record of 37,721 set in 2023. It puts air-sourced heat pumps on course for around 50% more installations in 2024 than the previous year.

MCS is the body responsible for standards across low-carbon energy products, contractors and installations in the United Kingdom. Using an MCS-certified installer is a requirement for consumers to qualify for the GBP 7,500 ($9,500) heat pump grant available through the UK government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

In a statement, Ian Rippin, CEO of MCS, acknowledged the role the Boiler Upgrade Scheme has played in supporting heat pump deployment in the United Kingdom. He also noted that November 2024 was the best month on record for the total number of MCS certified renewable installations.

“This brings the year-to-date total to 244,300 certified installations, a figure that surpasses last year’s record number of 244,277 installations – with a month still to go,” he said.

Solar accounts for the lion’s share of installations recorded by MCS in 2024, with 172,092 small-scale systems accounting for 70% of the total number of renewable installations for the year to Nov. 30. Air-sourced heat pumps accounted for 21% of the total, with the United Kingdom’s burgeoning small-scale battery fleet enjoying 18,048 installations over the 11-month period to make 7% of the total.

MCS certification applies to low-carbon energy technology installations up to 50 kW for electricity generating technologies such as PV or battery energy storage systems, and up to 45 kW for heat generating technologies such as heat pumps.