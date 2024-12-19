UK adds 1.2 GW solar in 12 months, step change needed to hit 2030 target

The pace of solar deployment in Great Britain will need to increase significantly to achieve 2030 targets set by the UK government.

UK installed solar capacity increased by 77 MW in November 2024, according to the latest government data published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Total installed capacity was 17.6 GW according to government figures, although this deployment data is provisional and subject to change as further data is received on newly operational sites.

DESNZ recorded 77 MW of new capacity additions in November 2024, bringing the 2024 total to 1.17 GW of new solar capacity for the calendar year and 1.21 GW commissioned over the previous 12 months. This represents a decline on 2023, when 82 MW was added in November to reach 1.35 GW of new capacity for the first 11 months of the year.

The latest deployment data comes in the wake of the UK government launching its Clean Power 2030 plan. If successful, the plan would see Great Britain generate enough clean power to meet total annual electricity demand, backed by unabated gas supply “to be used only when essential.” Energy generation targets include a rapid acceleration of solar deployment, with the government calling for 45 GW of capacity by 2030.

Hitting the target will require increased deployment of large-scale projects, in contrast to recent installation trends in the United Kingdom. A total of 196,790 installations were recorded in 2023, the second highest year on record, however this was only the fifth strongest year in capacity terms as most new installations were small scale. There were 137,000 new installations in the first 11 months of 2024, according to DESNZ, meaning the 2023 total is unlikely to be exceeded.