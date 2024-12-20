Walmart, Nexamp to bring 31 community solar projects to five US states

From pv magazine USA

Walmart and Nexamp have revealed plans to develop 31 community solar projects across five US states, with more than 120 MW of solar capacity in total.

A Nexamp spokesperson told pv magazine USA that the company expects the new solar projects to begin going online in mid-2025 and on into 2026.

Nexamp said that the projects are expected to create more than 1,500 new jobs during their construction phase and ongoing operations. It added that approximately 8,000 residential customers will benefit from the projects.

Walmart’s collaboration with Nexamp “is intended to help communities save money on energy bills, strengthen local grid infrastructure, and drive local job creation,” said Frank Palladino, vice president of renewable energy strategy for Walmart.

