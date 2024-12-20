Walmart, Nexamp to bring 31 community solar projects to five US states

From pv magazine USA
Walmart and Nexamp have revealed plans to develop 31 community solar projects across five US states, with more than 120 MW of solar capacity in total.
A Nexamp spokesperson told pv magazine USA that the company expects the new solar projects to begin going online in mid-2025 and on into 2026.
Nexamp said that the projects are expected to create more than 1,500 new jobs during their construction phase and ongoing operations. It added that approximately 8,000 residential customers will benefit from the projects.
Walmart’s collaboration with Nexamp “is intended to help communities save money on energy bills, strengthen local grid infrastructure, and drive local job creation,” said Frank Palladino, vice president of renewable energy strategy for Walmart.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.