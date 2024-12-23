Botswana seeking companies to deploy off-grid solar projects

BPC has issued a call for expressions of interest from Botswanan companies to design, install, and commission small-scale solar projects for off-grid power distribution.

The initiative is aligned with the government's efforts to expand electricity access through cost-effective and efficient solutions.

The tender invites submissions from locally registered companies with expertise in deploying PV plants with a minimum capacity of 30 kW. Companies experienced in integrating systems with distribution networks at voltage levels of 11 kV or higher will have an added advantage, according to BPC.

The selected companies will handle project design, equipment procurement, installation, and system testing in accordance with BPC standards. Their responsibilities will also include integrating solar plants into off-grid power distribution networks, maintenance planning, and post-installation support.

Eligible companies must meet a range of criteria, including valid tax clearance, compliance with regulatory standards, and technical experience in PV installations of at least 30 kW in size. Prospective companies must also provide evidence of projects involving integration with 11 kV networks or higher.

Submissions should include compliance certificates, proof of experience, and technical credentials. Interested companies will be expected to file their applications at BPC’s Procurement Office in Gaborone by Jan. 10, 2025.

BPC said the initiative supports Botswana’s renewable energy ambitions by enhancing off-grid power distribution while strengthening local expertise in solar energy deployment.

Last week, Norway’s Scatec ASA secured financing for a 60 MW solar plant in Botswana, part of a larger 120 MW complex in the country’s central region.

At the end of 2023, Botswana had cumulatively installed just 6 MW of solar capacity, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).