French startup offers 10 kWh battery generator for TV, film crews

French portable power developer Pess Energy has launched FlyWatt, a 10 kWh compact battery-based generator for film and TV production crews. It is the latest in its line of battery-based generators made for cinematography crews, construction, events, and emergency services.

Like the other off-grid products in its catalog, Flywatt is based on lithium-ion battery technology. It can be recharged using the 1,500 W Ekla silicon solar panel kit that comes with its own travel case for easy packing and transport.

Flywatt was made with the needs of film and TV production crews in mind.

“Our main market is cinema production, and for them it's mainly an ecological matter. They have much stricter environmental standards and are obliged to use more environmentally friendly tools,” a spokesperson from Pess Energy told pv magazine. “Another important aspect of battery-powered generators is the working comfort. Compared with a gas-powered unit, our generators are totally silent and emit no odors, it could be life-changing in industries like cinema or construction.”

FlyWatt measures 69 cm x 56 cm x 85.5 cm, making it small enough to stack 6 paired units in a cargo van to provide up to 66 kW. Each 10 kWh unit provides end users with 6 powerbank sockets at 16A and 32A per unit. It has a 3-hour recharging time on a domestic socket.

The Ekla solar kit provides up to 8,800 Wh for recharging per day, depending on the weather. The kit contains four panels based on monocrystalline solar cells with 18% power conversion efficiency. Each array has a collapsible kickstand for optimal positioning throughout the day.

Ekla kits can be used to charge other Pess Energy’s products, such as the Bobine 5 kWh battery in 6 hours. The larger 10 kWh Wattman requires 2 Ekla kits to recharge in 6 hours. The PV panels weigh 100 kg including their transport flight-case. The panels have reportedly a 10-year lifetime.

Pess Energy was founded in 2021 and is based in Marseille. It is backed by France-based venture capital investors, including Rise Partners, Région Sud Investissement, Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence, CAAP Création.